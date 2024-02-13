Tuesday, February 13, 2024
     
Narayan Murthy enjoys ice-cream with daughter Akshata in Bengaluru

The father-daughter duo were seen sharing an ice cream at the famous Corner House Ice Creams in Bengaluru. Several users took to social media to applaud the simple lifestyle of the Murthy's.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra New Delhi Published on: February 13, 2024 11:23 IST
Narayan Murthy with daughter Akshata
Image Source : @DEVIPSINGH/TWITTER Narayan Murthy with daughter Akshata

UK's First Lady Akshata Murty was seen enjoying an ice cream with her father, Narayan Murthy in Bengaluru. The snapshot of the father-daughter duo has been going viral on social media. 

The image was shared on social media with the caption, "Britain's First Lady Akshata Murty with her Father Shri Narayan Murthy at Corner House in Jayanagar 5th block Bengaluru. The place was packed. They came quietly and bought their ice cream. Rich but live a common life. This the greatness that Mr Narayan Murthy carries along."

The image shows the two dressed in casual attire at a famous ice cream parlour in the heart of Bengaluru. 

A user wrote, "This family surprises me every time. It's not monetary richness they show. I have seen similar scenes in Mumbai where bigshots are wearing slippers and shopping in local grocery stores. Richness in values."

Taking a dig at Murthy for his 70 hours/week comment a user wrote, "Sir, Have you completed your 70hr work this week?" Meanwhile, another said, "Respect for both of them. And for those bleating about 70 hrs yadda yadda, first move out of your parents home." 

