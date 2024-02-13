Narayan Murthy enjoys ice-cream with daughter Akshata in Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : @DEVIPSINGH/TWITTER Narayan Murthy with daughter Akshata

UK's First Lady Akshata Murty was seen enjoying an ice cream with her father, Narayan Murthy in Bengaluru. The snapshot of the father-daughter duo has been going viral on social media.

The image was shared on social media with the caption, "Britain's First Lady Akshata Murty with her Father Shri Narayan Murthy at Corner House in Jayanagar 5th block Bengaluru. The place was packed. They came quietly and bought their ice cream. Rich but live a common life. This the greatness that Mr Narayan Murthy carries along."

The image shows the two dressed in casual attire at a famous ice cream parlour in the heart of Bengaluru.

A user wrote, "This family surprises me every time. It's not monetary richness they show. I have seen similar scenes in Mumbai where bigshots are wearing slippers and shopping in local grocery stores. Richness in values."

Taking a dig at Murthy for his 70 hours/week comment a user wrote, "Sir, Have you completed your 70hr work this week?" Meanwhile, another said, "Respect for both of them. And for those bleating about 70 hrs yadda yadda, first move out of your parents home."

ALSO READ | Hyderabad Rapido rider seen pushing scooter with passenger onboard. Know full story here | VIDEO

ALSO READ | Pune residents swirl in concern as 'Mosquito Tornadoes' descend from skies | WATCH