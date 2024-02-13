Hyderabad Rapido rider seen pushing scooter with passenger onboard. Know full story here | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@WOKEPANDEMIC Screenshot of the video in which a rapido rider can be seen pushing a scooter with a passenger onboard.

An incident involving a purported Rapido rider in Hyderabad has stirred debate on social media after he was compelled to push his two-wheeler to a petrol pump with a passenger still onboard. The ordeal unfolded when the rider's vehicle unexpectedly ran out of fuel midway through the journey, prompting him to seek alternative solutions to complete the trip.

Social media virality

Footage of the incident, captured by a fellow commuter, has rapidly circulated across social media platforms, drawing attention to the challenges faced by service providers and customers in unforeseen circumstances.

Passenger's refusal

According to media reports, the rider had notified the passenger about the fuel shortage, urging him to disembark to facilitate a solution. However, despite multiple requests, the passenger steadfastly refused to alight from the vehicle, leaving the rider with limited options.

Unorthodox resolution

Left with no alternative, the Rapido rider resorted to physically pushing the scooter to the nearest petrol pump, with the passenger still seated on the pillion. The extraordinary sight of the rider exerting considerable effort to propel the vehicle with the passenger in tow has evoked sympathy and condemnation from social media users.

Public reaction

The video footage has elicited varied responses from online audiences, with many expressing solidarity with the rider and criticizing the passenger's refusal to cooperate in a challenging situation. The incident has sparked discussions on the responsibilities of both service providers and customers in ensuring a smooth and safe journey.

As the video continues to circulate and attract attention online, it serves as a reminder of the unforeseen challenges faced by service providers in the gig economy and underscores the importance of mutual understanding and cooperation between riders and passengers. Stay tuned for further updates as this story develops and prompts discussions on consumer rights and service expectations in the digital age.

