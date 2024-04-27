Aaron Taylor-Johnson starrer 'Kraven the Hunter' postponed, new release date announced

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Kraven the Hunter

Marvel fans, you might have to wait a little longer for Kraven the Hunter. Makers of the film Hollywood studio Sony Pictures have announced that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will now make its debut in US theatres on December 13, 2024. According to a report in PTI, The film was earlier slated to release on August 30. Fans were disappointed with the latest update and took to the comment section to express it.

One user wrote, "The super: Sony's long-delayed #KravenTheHunter has been pushed from August to December 13, which makes it even more kraveable". Another user wrote, "#KravenTheHunter has been officially delayed to December 13, 2024. It was going to be released on August 30. This is being delayed for the second time." "#KravenTheHunter has been delayed from August to December this year. Man! They are really pushing this movie out", wrote the third user.

Directed by JC Chandor, the film is based on one of Spider-Man's oldest foes. Starring Taylor-Johnson as the titular character, “Kraven the Hunter” also features Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott and Russell Crowe. The makers had earlier released the trailer and garnered positive reviews seeing the stunts and acting skills of the cast. Sony had earlier slated its new "Karate Kid" movie for December 13 but the film will now open on May 30, and bow in American theatres after the sixth and final season of “Cobra Kai” debuts on Netflix.

For the unversed, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is best known for his portrayal of the titular character in the 2010 film Kick-Ass. He gained worldwide recognition after featuring the Marvel character Pietro Maximoff in the film Avengers: Age of Ultron. His other notable works include, "Shanghai Knights, The Thief Lord, The Greatest, Albert Nobbs, Nocturnal Animals, The Wall, The King's Man, Bullet Train, The Fall Guy and the Apocalypse among others.

He has also worked in TV shows like Feather Boy, I Shouldn't Alive, Talk to Me and Nearly Famous among others. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has bagged several accolades including British Academy Film awards, EDA Awards, Golden Globe Awards, San Diego Film Critics Society Awards, Teen Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards among others.

Also Read: Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja breaks the internet, impresses netizens with his cool moves | WATCH

Also Read: Yodha OTT release: When and where to watch the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer