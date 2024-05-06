Jharkhand CM Champai Soren reacts to huge cash recovery in ED raids in Ranchi | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jharkhand CM Champai Soren

Reacting to the huge amount of cash recovered by the Enforcement Directorate from the house of domestic help of Sanjeev Lal, personal secretary of Jharkhand Rural Development Minister and Senior Congress leader, Alamgir Alam, Chief Minister Champai Soren has said that he has no information about it.

Earlier today, ED conducted multiple raids across Ranchi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). During one of the raids, huge cash was recovered. According to ED, the counting is still on and so far Rs. 30 crores have been seized.

The cash recovered is largely in the denominations of 500 along with some jewellery. However, Alamgir has said that he had no official information about the recovery. He said, "I have been watching TV and it says the premises are linked to the official PS (Private Secretary) provided to me by the government."

The probe and raid have been initiated at the premises associated with suspended chief engineer Virendra Ram and his associates. He was nabbed by the ED after it launched multiple searches on February 21, 2023, in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and a few other places in Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi. In 2019, a huge amount of cash was recovered from one of his aides. Later, the ED took over the case under the PMLA. Virendra has been accused of accumulating assets valued at 100 crore.

PM Modi reacts to cash recovery

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Andhra Pradesh rally slammed the Congress party over the cash recovery. He said that mountains of cash are being recovered by the probe agencies. He recalled an earlier huge recovery from a Jharkhand Congress MP of over Rs 300 crores in December last year. Back then 30-34 locations related to Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu were raided and searched by the Income Tax department across Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.

