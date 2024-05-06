Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 6, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- ED seizes crores of rupees from servant of Jharkhand minister's PA, PM Narendra Modi describes it as 'mountain of cash'
- UP police files FIR against nearly 100 SP workers for causing disrespect to Maharana Pratap's statue in Mainpuri, BJP demands action
- Convicted gangster Anant Singh, out on parole in Bihar, takes out huge road show to campaign for Nitish Kumar's aide and JD-U candidate Lalan Singh
