Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 6, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

ED seizes crores of rupees from servant of Jharkhand minister's PA, PM Narendra Modi describes it as 'mountain of cash'

UP police files FIR against nearly 100 SP workers for causing disrespect to Maharana Pratap's statue in Mainpuri, BJP demands action

Convicted gangster Anant Singh, out on parole in Bihar, takes out huge road show to campaign for Nitish Kumar's aide and JD-U candidate Lalan Singh

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.