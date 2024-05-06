Union Home Secretary urges close coordination between Delhi Police and schools to tackle hoax emails: MHA

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In a latest development, the the Union Home Secretary has directed the Delhi Police and the schools of the national capital to coordinate closely for effective response. the direction comes days after multiple schools recieved a hoax bomb threat through emails.

Notably about 60 schools including, including those located in West Delhi region like DAV School in Vikaspuri, Guru Harkrishan School in Hari Nagar, Salwan Junior School in Naraina, St Mark's School in Janakpuri, SL Suri DAV Public School in Janakpuri among others received a bomb threat via email on May 1.

Taking swift action, the police along with the bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) reached the spot and started thorough checks and found no objectionable material in the schools. The bomb threat turned out to be a hoax. A senior police official later revealed that in the preliminary inquiry, it appeared that numerous emails had been sent since April 30 following a similar pattern.