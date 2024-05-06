Explained: Why Team India's T20 World Cup jersey has only one star? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : X India's jersey for T20 World Cup 2024.

The jersey of the Indian cricket team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 has been launched. The Men in Blue will be donning new gear for the global tournament that will start on June 1 in the USA and West Indies.

The jersey is a lot different than the kit for the previous 20-over World Cup in Australia. The new jersey has a combination of blue and orange colours. While the traditional blue is at the front, orange features on the shoulders with Adidas (kit sponsor) stripes on it. But the jersey has only one star instead of the three usually seen on India's limited-overs jerseys.

Here's why India's T20 WC jersey has one star!

The stars on India's jerseys represent the World Cup titles won by the Men in Blue across ODI and T20 formats. While in the limited-overs jersey has three stars, the kit for the T20 World Cup has only one star on it.

This is because India have won only one T20 World Cup - way back in 2007 - and have never won it again. That one star is a representation of that trophy. The number of stars represents the number of titles won by the Indian team.

Similarly for the ODI World Cup, the Men in Blue have two stars to mark India's 1983 and 2011 ODI World Cup wins.

Have a look at India's jersey for T20 World Cup 2024:

The Indian team has been placed in Group A of the tournament alongside Pakistan, Canada, USA and Ireland. Rohit Sharma's men will open their campaign against the Irish side on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in USA.

They will then lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue, followed by their third game against USA on June 12 in New York. The Men in Blue will play against Canada in their last group stage match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on June 15.