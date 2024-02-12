Pune residents swirl in concern as 'Mosquito Tornadoes' descend from skies | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/SCREENGRAB Mosquitoes have taken over the skies of Pune.

The internet has been left dumbfounded after videos of thousands of mosquitos forming tunnel-like tornadoes have been going viral on social media. 'Mosquito tornadoes' have taken over the skies of Keshavnagar and Kharadi Gavthan areas of Pune due to the rise in water levels of Mula Mutha River.

The video of the sight was caught on camera and shared on social media, which is now going viral. The footage capturing this unusual occurrence evoked surprise and concern among viewers, with some labelling it as 'dangerous.'

Speaking to ANI about the mosquito menace, Nitin, a local from Kharadi, said, "Recently, I have seen a lot of mosquitoes. For three or four days, there has been a tornado of mosquitoes here in Kharadi. There have been a lot of problems and the locals are having difficulties due to this."

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, mosquitoes are considered the world's "deadliest animal," killing hundreds of thousands of people and making millions more sick every year. They are the greatest menace among disease-transmitting insects, spreading malaria, dengue, and yellow fever.

Recent weather conditions in the city have reportedly created a favourable breeding ground for the insects. However, the best way to manage the mosquito problem is to keep the insect away from breeding.

(With inputs from ANI)

