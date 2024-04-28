UP board topper Prachi Nigam shuts down trolls, says, 'I don’t care'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prachi Nigam with her parents

Amid the significant and beneficial use of the internet, it's undeniable that it's also filled with judgments and trolls. From prominent figures to regular users, no one seems to be safe from the clutches of the trolling. In the latest instance, Uttar Pradesh’s Prachi Nigam, who topped the class 10th board exam with 98.5 per cent, fell prey to trolling due to her physical appearance.

However, Nigam has responded to her trolls with a perfect reply. In an interview with news channel, she addressed them by saying, “However God has made me, I am okay with it. For those who feel there is a difference, it doesn’t matter. Even Chanakya was trolled, and he did not care. Similarly, I also don’t care and will focus on my studies.”

She added, “When my picture was shared on social media as the UP Board examination topper, some people trolled me. At the same time, there were people who supported me. I want to thank them all.”

Furthermore, Nigam’s mother, Mamta, also expressed concern over the trolling her daughter faced. She said, “When people trolled her, I felt bad about it. Many people said bad things about her. We told Prachi not to let it weigh on her mind.”

Meanwhile, Bombay Shaving Company faced backlash after they published an advertisement about Prachi Nigam’s trolling. The newspaper ad read, “Dear Prachi, They are trolling your hair today, they’ll applaud your A.I.R. tomorrow.”

People criticized Bombay Shaving Company's CEO Shantanu Deshpande for “opportunistic” marketing. Reacting to it, a user commented, “This is not marketing. You are insensitive to a child and using her pain for your commercial gain under the garb of empathy. You've caused her more embarrassment by taking out a full-page ad in a national newspaper. Doesn't look like your education has taught you what real empathy is. This is NOT OKAY.” Another user questioned the necessity for her to use a razor and the excessive discussion about facial hair.

