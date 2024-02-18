Man converts Boeing 737 airplane into luxury villa, Anand Mahindra lauds efforts

Follow us on Image Source : @ANANDMAHINDRA A Russian man converted the Boeing 737 airplane into luxury villa

Industrialist Anand Mahindra applauded a Russian man's idea to convert a Boeing 737 airplane into a private luxury villa. The man identified as a Russian entrepreneur Felix Demin converted the abandoned airplane into a luxury hotel consisting of two bedrooms, a swimming pool and a terrace.

Sharing a video of the man giving a tour of the airplane villa, he said that he was worried about jet lag after the experience. "Some people are fortunate enough to be able to turn their fantasies into reality. And this chap doesn’t seem to impose any constraints on his imagination! I’m trying to figure out whether I’d ever be interested in booking a stay here but I’m a bit worried about jet lag post the experience," he wrote on social media platform X.

Interestingly, the jet's right wing was converted into a deck with a beautiful view of the Indian Ocean. Similarly, the cockpit had been transformed into a bedroom with a bathtub. The video has over 53 lakh views and garnered 61 thousand likes since being posted on X. Several users commented on the video applauding the idea.

One of the users wrote, "How did he get that plane on the cliff, pulled it apart and put it together again. But, a plane is precision welding and engineering." Another user said, "The fusion of fantasy and luxury always crafts the most unforgettable memories, doesn't it? The concept of adjusting your body clock might seem daunting at first, but the experience promises to transcend any temporary discomfort."

