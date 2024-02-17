Tiger shows concern on plastic bottle thrown in pond, internet reacts | WATCH viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INDIACULTURALHUB Tiger picking up plastic bottle from pond

Viral video: A tiger holding a plastic bottle in its mouth and taking it along with him in Maharashtra’s oldest and largest national park in the Chandrapur district – Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve – surfaced on social media which went viral immediately. The video also spread the message of wildlife conservation and the impact of plastic pollution on the environment.

What’s there in the video?

The video, shared by @indianculturalhub on Instagram, shows a tiger picking up the plastic bottle meticulously with its teeth and taking it away from the water body.

“#ICHExplores: This video shows a tiger in India’s Tadoba National Park, holding a trashed plastic water bottle as it walks away. This just isn’t a ‘sweet’ video but leaves us with an important message to be more concious citizens and wake up to taking swift action to preserve our ecosystem. What do you think?” the caption read.

Users react

The video has so far garnered over 29k likes on Instagram and several comments.

Users expressed their anger at the presence of the bottle in the pond and called for action to conserve the environment.

“Bro is more civilised than the entire civilization,” a user wrote.

“We have only one planet, plz take care of it,” another user wrote.

