Viral: Woman seeks Ram Lalla’s blessing through laptop screen during 'Pran Pratishtha' | Check post

Ram Lalla was consecrated at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. The historic event was broadcast Live on television. A man shared the picture of his mother seeking blessings of Lord Ram through the laptop screen during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The post has now gone viral on social media.

Published on: January 23, 2024 14:14 IST
Image Source : X/WELLUTWT Viral picture of woman seeking blessings from Ram Lalla

Viral: As Ram Lalla returned to Ayodhya on Monday (January 22) after a 500-year-long exile with the inauguration of his grand temple in his birthplace, a heart-touching picture of devotion was shared on X by a user showing his mother seeking blessing of the deity by touching the idol’s feet through a laptop screen. The user described her devotional act “very emotional”. The post went viral on social media as people resonated to the mother’s emotions considering them as their own.

Ram Mandir was inaugurated and the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the five-year-old idol of Lord Ram was held on Monday, marking a historic renaissance of history.

What is there in the viral post?

In a post on X, user Wellu, shared the picture of his mother and captioned it, “Mummy touching Ram ji's feet through laptop, very emotional and cute at the same time”.

In the picture, the mother was seen touching the portion of the screen on laptop where the visuals of feet of Ram Lalla ran – to the bottom of the screen where lotus and garland could be seen.

Ram Lalla's face was revealed in a ritual on Monday as the Prime Minister led the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

How did the internet react?

The post was shared in the afternoon on January 22 and went viral soon after, with it garnering over 233k views, 14k likes and over 80 comments till this time.

India Tv - Users' reactions

Image Source : XUsers' reactions

India Tv - Users reactions

Image Source : XUsers reactions

