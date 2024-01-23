Viral: Woman seeks Ram Lalla’s blessing through laptop screen during 'Pran Pratishtha' | Check post

Follow us on Image Source : X/WELLUTWT Viral picture of woman seeking blessings from Ram Lalla

Viral: As Ram Lalla returned to Ayodhya on Monday (January 22) after a 500-year-long exile with the inauguration of his grand temple in his birthplace, a heart-touching picture of devotion was shared on X by a user showing his mother seeking blessing of the deity by touching the idol’s feet through a laptop screen. The user described her devotional act “very emotional”. The post went viral on social media as people resonated to the mother’s emotions considering them as their own.

Ram Mandir was inaugurated and the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the five-year-old idol of Lord Ram was held on Monday, marking a historic renaissance of history.

What is there in the viral post?

In a post on X, user Wellu, shared the picture of his mother and captioned it, “Mummy touching Ram ji's feet through laptop, very emotional and cute at the same time”.

In the picture, the mother was seen touching the portion of the screen on laptop where the visuals of feet of Ram Lalla ran – to the bottom of the screen where lotus and garland could be seen.

Ram Lalla's face was revealed in a ritual on Monday as the Prime Minister led the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

How did the internet react?

The post was shared in the afternoon on January 22 and went viral soon after, with it garnering over 233k views, 14k likes and over 80 comments till this time.

Image Source : XUsers' reactions

Image Source : XUsers reactions

ALSO READ | Viral video: Nagpur physics teacher dances to tunes of ‘Ram aayenge’, internet can’t stop loving it!

ALSO READ | Ram Mandir: Aerial view of Ayodhya temple from PM Modi's chopper goes viral | WATCH