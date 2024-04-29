Delhi University teacher allegedly bites student's hand over attendance | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : @GHARKEKALESH Delhi University teacher bites student's hand on camera

Today students are more concerned about their attendance than they are about their exams. One of the many reasons for this can be the strictness of universities and colleges towards maintaining the required attendance. This issue has escalated to a huge extent. Recently, a video has gone viral on social media where a Delhi University professor allegedly bit a student over attendance.

The video shows the teacher taunting the student's family and upbringing who is already triggered by a previous comment. Amid the heated argument, the teacher suddenly grabs the student's hand and bites it. Meanwhile, the date of the incident could not be confirmed.

The video was shared on social media platform X by Ghar ka Kalesh. The caption read, "Kalesh b/w a Lady Teacher and Student over an argument over The student approached her to get his attendance marked, and an argument started. She made a comment "kaise kaise ghar se aate hai" which triggered the student and Later she bit on his hand, DU."

The viral video has left internet users baffled. Several users took to the comment section to condemn the act. While some people debate whether it was right for him to bring his mother to the college, others accused the teacher of going too far. One of the users wrote, 'Baat to sahi hai...ab bachche ke gharwalo ko beech mein nahi lana chahiye tha naa," while another said, "Teacher is wrong here."

Another user wrote, "actions have consequences .... agar ye ladka is aurat ko 4 thappad laga deta tab samjh mein aata kya bolna chahiye kya nhi (if the student had slapped the teacher, then she would know how to speak). Yet another student said, "Bhai hum to cls hi nhi lete, mass bunk" (We would have mass bunked).

