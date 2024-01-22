Ram Mandir: Aerial view of Ayodhya temple from PM Modi's chopper goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Aerial view of RAm Mandir

Ram Mandir consecration: The aerial visuals of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya surfaced, which was captured from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper while arriving in the holy city ahead of inauguration, showing the grandeur of the temple. The Prime Minister arrived in Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the temple.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The ritual for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir began on January 16, starting from the Saryu River and will conclude today with the inauguration of the temple during Abhijit Muhurat. The new idol of Ram Lalla, in its 5-year-old form, arrived in the temple complex on January 17.

Ayodhya was abuzz with the cackle of locals and the excitement and anticipation were palpable ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' and the grand opening of the temple on Monday.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla in the grand temple will be conducted on Monday afternoon, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and personalities from all walks of life. The ceremony will be officiated by a complement of priests chosen from across the country. A team of priests is to be led by Lakshami Kant Dixit.

