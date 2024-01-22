Ram Mandir: Devotee captures Ayodhya temple’s grandeur on his nail in viral video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A devotee paints the picture of Ram Mandir on his nail

Ram Mandir: Paying respects to Lord Ram and expressing his devotion to the deity, an artist from West Bengal’s Siliguri has painted the grand Ram Mandir, being constructed in Ayodhya, on his nail, the video of which has gone viral on social media. The artist, Ramesh Shah, said that he used brush, black colour to capture the grandeur of Ram Mandir on to his thumb nail.

“The grand Ram Mandir is very beautiful. I have painted Ram Mandir on my nail. I have made it using brush, pen, water, black colour,” Shah said.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The ritual for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir began on January 16, starting from the Saryu River and will conclude today with the inauguration of the temple during Abhijit Muhurat. The new idol of Ram Lalla, in its 5-year-old form, arrived in the temple complex on January 17.

Ayodhya was abuzz with the cackle of locals and the excitement and anticipation were palpable ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' and the grand opening of the temple on Monday.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla in the grand temple will be conducted on Monday afternoon, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and personalities from all walks of life. The ceremony will be officiated by a complement of priests chosen from across the country. A team of priests is to be led by Lakshami Kant Dixit.

ALSO READ | Ram Mandir consecration: Indian diaspora celebrates at Times Square, chants ‘Jai Shri Ram' | WATCH

ALSO READ | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Ram Lalla idol bathed with water brought in kalash from pilgrimage sites