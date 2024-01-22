Ram Mandir consecration: Indian diaspora celebrates at New York’s Times Square, chants ‘Jai Shri Ram' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/INDIA IN NEW YORK Celebrations by Indian diaspora at Times Square in New York

Ram Mandir consecration: Marking the historic day in Indian history when Ram Mandir will be inaugurated in Ayodhya on Monday (January 22), the Indian diaspora gathered at New York’s Times Square and illuminated the iconic place to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the temple town. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, they passionately chanted bhajans and songs, showcasing India’s cultural heritage, vibrancy and unity, Consulate General of India, New York said.

Pictures of Lord Ram were displayed on the screens at Times Square where people, carrying and waving the saffron flags with the picture of the deity in them, gathered and celebrated the occasion.

Ram Mandir will be inaugurated today in a historic event which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and personalities from all walks of life including Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli among others.

Social media users shared videos of celebrations that took place at the iconic venue in the US.

Celebrations in Houston

“Ayodhya is re-emerging from destruction and neglect, epitomising the eternal nature of Sanātana Dharma. The upcoming consecration at Ram Lalla Mandir after 550 years is bringing immense joy to the city and nearly a billion Hindus across the world,” Kalyan Viswanathan, president of the Hindu University of America said in a blog post.

What did the Indian Americans say on the event?

The consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla’s temple at Ayodhya Dham, being constructed after a wait of 500 years, marks an important day of faith and celebration for Hindus worldwide said Kapil Sharma from the Shri Sita Ram Foundation in Texas, which has organised Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Pran Pratishtha celebration at its temple in Houston.

