Delhi Capitals break 13-year-old record of their highest score in IPL history

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel.

The run-fest continues in the Indian Premier League. After that mind-boggling T20 record chase by Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals have scored another 250+ total and have shattered their 13-year-old record too.

The Capitals made 257/4 against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and broke their record of the highest IPL total of 231 which they made against Kings XI Punjab in 2011. Jake Fraser-McGurk went berserk as he smashed 84 from just 27 balls, hitting everyone who came into the firing zone. Shai Hope (41 from 17 balls), Rishabh Pant (29 from 19) and Tristan Stubbs (48 from 25) played notable cameos, while Axar Patel also chipped in with six-ball 11.

Highest score by Delhi Capitals in IPL history:

257/4 vs MI Delhi 2024

231/4 vs PK Delhi 2011

228/4 vs KKR Sharjah 2020

224/4 vs GT Delhi 2024

Notably, this is also the joint 10th highest score overall in the tournament. This IPL has give some mind-blowing run-fests. Punjab Kings defied all the logic and chased down the highest total in the history of T20 cricket when they gunned down 262 vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

This IPL has given eight totals of over 250 already as compared to only two in the history till the previous season.

For Delhi, McGurk played a pretty crucial role. The Aussie star equalled his own record of the fastest IPL fifty for DC as he made his half-ton in 15 balls, similar to what he did a week ago against SRH. He was even targetting the elusive milestone of fastest century in the tournament which was made in 29 balls by Chris Gayle. But he could not continue for long enough and was dismissed by Piyush Chawla. Later, Hope, Stubbs and Pant played a crucial role in taking DC to their record total.

Delhi Capitals' Playing XI:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians' Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara