Image Source : PTI Ram Temple being decorated with flowers on the eve of its consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Live: The much-awaited consecration event at Ram temple will be held in Ayodhya today in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals. The shrine will be opened to the public a day later. The "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm. The prime minister will then address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue.