Ram Lalla idol's face revealed ahead of Ayodhya ceremony | See first pic

The first full photo of Lord Ram Lalla's idol has been unveiled at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya: The face of Ram Lalla's idol has been unveiled ahead of the Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' to be held on January 22. The consecration ceremony will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, more than 7,500 eminent guests including over 4,000 saints will be attending the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram Lalla's idol on Monday.

Ayodhya is being decked up to host the historic event as thousands of artisans, cultural performers are lodged in the city.

Several developmental projects are also underway in the city to accommodate lakhs of tourists who are expected to arrive in the coming days to offer prayers in the Ram Temple.