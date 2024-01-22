Monday, January 22, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Ayodhya: First visuals of gold-adorned Ram Lalla after Pran Pratishtha revealed | See pics

Ayodhya: First visuals of gold-adorned Ram Lalla after Pran Pratishtha revealed | See pics

The face of Ram Lalla's idol with eyes masked was unveiled on January 19.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Ayodhya Updated on: January 22, 2024 12:33 IST
First visuals of gold-adorned Ram Lalla
Image Source : INDIA TV First visuals of gold-adorned Ram Lalla

Ayodhya: The first visuals of gold-adorned Ram Lalla after Pran Pratishtha were revealed today. Ram Lalla's idol carries various religious symbols including Om, Ganesh, Chakra, Sankh, Gada, Swastik, and Kamala Nayan. 

Earlier in the day, the idol of Rama Lalla was bathed with "medicated water and holy water" carried in 114 kalash (urns) from various pilgrimage sites across the country on Sunday, on the sixth day of rituals for the consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram Temple. According to a press statement, the ceremony, which involved worship and havan, continued till late in the evening.

In the ritual hall of the under-construction Ram Temple, the old idol of Lord Rama is also being worshipped. The worship was attended by Temple trust member Anil Mishra and his family, and Vishva Hindu Parishad national president Dr Ram Narain Singh.

The rituals for the consecration ceremony had begun on January 16, starting from the Saryu River. The arrival of the idol of Lord Rama in the temple complex took place on January 17. The Pran Pratishtha will be conducted on Monday afternoon.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News