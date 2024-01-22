'I am the luckiest person on earth now': Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sculptor Arun Yogiraj

Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha': Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, on Monday, expressed his happiness stating that he feels that he is the luckiest person on the earth, as Ram Mandir gets inaugurated today.

Mysuru-based sculptor's idol was selected and has been installed at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The new statue carved in black stone depicts the deity as a five-year-old boy in a standing posture. Ram Lalla's idol carries various religious symbols including Om, Ganesh, Chakra, Sankh, Gada, Swastik, and Kamala Nayan.

"I feel I am the luckiest person on the earth now. The blessing of my ancestors, family members and Lord Ram Lalla has always been with me. Sometimes I feel like I am in a dream world," he said.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The much-awaited consecration event at Ram temple will be held in Ayodhya today in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals. The shrine will be opened to the public a day later. The "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm. The prime minister will then address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue.

The ritual for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir began on January 16, starting from the Saryu River and will conclude today with the inauguration of the temple during Abhijit Muhurat. The new idol of Ram Lalla, in its 5-year-old form, arrived in the temple complex on January 17.

Ayodhya was abuzz with the cackle of locals and the excitement and anticipation were palpable ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' and the grand opening of the temple on Monday.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla in the grand temple will be conducted on Monday afternoon, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and personalities from all walks of life. The ceremony will be officiated by a complement of priests chosen from across the country. A team of priests is to be led by Lakshami Kant Dixit.

