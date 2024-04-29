Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Smriti Irani set to file nomination papers from Amethi today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Union Minister Smriti Irani is set to file nomination papers as a BJP candidate for the general elections from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi today (April 29). She will also hold a roadshow in the city. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav is likely to be present during Irani's nomination.

BJP sources here on Saturday said MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav will reach Fursatganj airport at 9.30 am on Monday. From there he is likely to go to the BJP office in Gauriganj, where he may participate in the roadshow for the nomination of the Union Minister from 10.15 am to 12 noon.

Just a day earlier, Irani visited Ayodhya to take the blessings of Ramlala ahead of filing her nomination. Speaking to reporters, the minister said that she prayed for the good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, progress of the nation and the well-being of the residents of Amethi, her Lok Sabha constituency.

"Today, I consider myself fortunate to be born in an era that saw our Ram Lalla being installed from a tent to a grand temple, through a grand ceremony. Sought blessings at the feet of Ram Lalla for the progress of the nation, good health of pradhaan sevak (prime minister) and prayed for India's glory," she said.

The BJP has declared Irani the party's candidate from the seat in the Lok Sabha elections. In 2019 polls, she had defeated former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The Congress has so far not declared its candidate for Amethi, election is slated for the fifth phase on May 20.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajnath Singh to file nomination from Lucknow, hold roadshow today

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka may contest from Amethi, Raebareli, visit Ayodhya before nomination: Sources