PM Modi to spearhead Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremony today | CHECK his full schedule

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to welcome Lord Ram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir on Monday. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla — the childhood form of Lord Ram — will be attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country, representatives of various tribal communities and prominent personalities. The ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm, and according to the temple's trust, it is expected to end by 1 pm.

PM Modi's today's schedule

• PM Modi is expected to reach Ayodhya airport at 10:25 am.

• PM Modi is expected at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi at 10:55 am.

• PM Modi will participate in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony from 12:05 pm to 12:55 pm.

• PM Modi will then address the gathering at 1:00 pm.

• PM Modi to attend a public function in Ayodhya from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm

• PM Modi will visit Kuber Tila at 2:10 pm.

Ayodhya turns into a fortress

A multi-layer security cover is in place in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony, with 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with artificial intelligence keeping an eye on the movement of people and police personnel in plain clothes deployed at the venue. Movable barriers with barbed wires attached to them can be spotted at every prominent crossroad in the temple city, as police use them to regulate traffic, especially during VVIP movements. Multiple NDRF teams trained to tackle chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks, drowning incidents and disasters like earthquakes have been deployed.

506 A-listers to attend

While more than 7,000 people are on the list of invitees for the event, the select list features 506 A-listers. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and sporting icon Sachin Tendulkar are among the prominent people invited to the event.