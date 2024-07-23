UP: Man dies after jumping from commercial high-rise in Noida

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

A 21-year-old man died after allegedly jumping off a commercial high-rise building in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Monday (July 22), the police said, which suspected domestic issues to be the reason behind the extreme step. The incident took place at around 5 pm at the commercial complex in Sector 90, under Sector 142 police station limits, they said.

"The deceased has been identified as Raj Verma, a native of Mahoba district. Verma had previously worked as a delivery executive in the area but had not been employed there recently," a police official said.

The police arrived at the Bhutani Alphathum promptly soon after being alerted and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that domestic issues may have contributed to the incident, though the investigation is ongoing, a local police official said.

"We are examining CCTV footage to also confirm from which floor of the high-rise building the man jumped," the official said.

Police said they have informed Verma's family and completed an inspection of the site. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further legal procedures are in progress, police added.

(With PTI inputs)