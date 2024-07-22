Sawan 2024: UP govt makes special arrangements for 'darshan' at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Sawan 2024: The Uttar Pradesh government has made special arrangements to ensure smooth darshan and security for devotees visiting Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi during the holy month of Sawan. This year, Sawan starts on July 22 and ends on August 19, spanning a total of 29 days. During Sawan, a large number of devotees travel from distant places carrying Kanwars to perform 'Jalabhishek' for Lord Shiva.

In preparation for the anticipated crowd, a meeting was chaired by the Commissioner of Varanasi Division, Kaushal Raj Sharma, to discuss facilities and security arrangements for devotees visiting Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The meeting, held on Sunday, was attended by Additional Commissioner of Police S.S. Chinnappa, DCP Security Suryakant Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Vishwa Bhushan, ADM Protocol Prakash Chandra, ADCP Mamta, senior CRPF officers, Assistant Commissioner of Police, and other PAC officers, as well as all relevant officers from the Trust and magistrates assigned to duty.

Security arrangements for devotees

In the meeting, the Commissioner instructed all departments to work together to ensure the effective implementation of essential facilities for devotees at the temple. This includes providing drinking water, medical services, crowd management, and maintaining cleanliness throughout the temple area.

For security, the Commissioner emphasised the need to finalise arrangements for the smooth functioning of electrical equipment and CCTV systems. Additionally, it was directed to secure hanging electrical wires on the streets surrounding the temple.

This year, several new measures are being introduced for enhanced security and convenience during the Sawan month.

Special facilities for 'darshan'

For residents of Kashi, darshan facilities will be available from 4 am to 5 am and 'jhanki' darshan from Gate 4B (Kashi Dwar) from 4 am to 5 pm daily, except on Sawan Mondays and festival days. On normal days, this gate will be open to all Kashi residents and regular visitors, excluding the special days mentioned.

Entry through Gate 4B will be based on valid identification such as an Aadhaar card with a Kashi address, a voter ID, an EPIC card, or a driving license. No payment-based entry pass will be required.

New this year, Gate 4A (via Silko Gali) has been designated for entry towards Maidagin before Gate 4 for darshan.

This year, for the first time, arrangements have been made to make the extra crowd sit on the ramp at Saraswati Park to reduce the pressure of the crowd at the Saraswati Gate entrance in special circumstances.

The entry route will feature a zig-zag arrangement with shade provided to protect against heat. Where German hangers cannot be installed, awnings have been arranged to provide shade.

For the first time, live darshan of Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev's pujan will be available online. The live stream will be accessible through the temple trust's website, its official YouTube channel, and on Tata Sky's platform.

This year, several new arrangements have been made to improve the experience for devotees during Sawan at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. For the first time, barricade logs will be tied both top and bottom of the zigzag railing to prevent defacement due to crowd pressure. Railings have also been installed on the steep stairs from the ghat side for safety and convenience.

Additionally, industrial air coolers have been set up to provide relief from heat and humidity for those standing in line.

As always, cold drinking water will be available throughout the temple area, and medical management provisions, including ORS and glucose, will be in place as needed.

Sawan, which usually falls between July and August, is a significant period of worship, fasting, and pilgrimage dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is believed that during this month, Shiva consumed the poison from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan) to save the universe, making it a time for devotees to seek his blessings. The cooling rains of Sawan are seen as a symbol of Shiva’s compassion and benevolence.

(With ANI inputs)

