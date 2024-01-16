India TV Exclusive: PM Modi to sleep only with blanket spread on cot, to eat fruits till January 22

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeds cows on the Makar Sankranti at his residence in New Delhi

Preparations in Ayodhya for the inauguration of Ram temple are almost in their final stages. The Pran Pratishtha rituals also start on Tuesday (January 16) and will continue till January 22 — the Ram temple consecration ceremony The chief host Anil Mishra, who would begin the rituals, will be given a bath in 10 different ways. An exclusive video of Navgraha Kund has also surfaced where Yagya Havan will be performed. Vedic Priest Sunil Laxmikant Dixit said, "Around 150 scholars will participate in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. This prayer will begin today and will continue till the evening of January 22... For the purification of the 'Yajman' and for gaining the rights to perform the prayers, today the 'Prayashchit' prayer will be performed. Vishnu Pooja, 'Godaan',... would be performed. After that, after cleansing the idol, it will be moved towards the temple..."

PM Modi is fasting and following the rules

Along with this, PM Modi himself had asked the Trust about the rituals. Prime Minister has been fasting for 11 days and following Yama rules. In exclusive information received by INDIA TV, it has been revealed that PM Modi will not sleep on the bed three days before the event. During this period he will observe a strict fast and consume only fruits. Also, PM Modi will sleep by spreading a blanket on a wooden cot.

Will worship the idol of Jatayu

On the day of Pran Pratistha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will observe a complete fast. PM Modi will chant specific mantras. The idol of Jatayuji has been built as a symbol of all those who have sacrificed for the temple. PM Modi himself will worship him. Along with this, PM Modi will also meet the labourers who played a role in the construction of the temple. Let us tell you that all the rituals of Ramlala's life consecration ceremony will be completed by 121 Acharyas under the leadership of Acharya Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi and Chief Acharya Laxmikant Dixit of Kashi. On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla.

'Celebrate at home, visit later'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said while people are eager to come to Ayodhya on January 22 for the Ram temple consecration ceremony, it is not possible for everyone to reach the holy city on the day and they should visit later on according to their convenience. "It is very difficult for everyone to reach Ayodhya (on that day). Therefore, it is requested with folded hands to the devotees of (Lord) Ram across the country, and especially the devotees of (Lord) Ram from Uttar Pradesh, that after the programme is over with full rituals on January 22, they can come to Ayodhya after January 23 as per their convenience. Do not make up your mind to come to Ayodhya on January 22," Modi said. He also said it was not possible for all to reach the city due to security reasons.