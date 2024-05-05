PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab Kings opt to bowl as Gaikwad loses his 10th toss, Santner returns

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will be up against each other for the second time in a row in a gap of just a few days in the 2024 edition of the IPL. This has happened twice for CSK in the ongoing season - facing the same team twice in a row. They lost both their games to the Lucknow Super Giants, will the script be the same against the Punjab Kings? Find out, as we bring you the coverage of the PBKS vs CSK match, live from the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.