PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab Kings opt to bowl as Gaikwad loses his 10th toss, Santner returns

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024 Live: Punjab Kings will aim for a double over the Chennai Super Kings as the two teams face each other again after a few days, this time in the hilly backdrop of Dharamsala. Punjab Kings are in a must-win zone and a loss could throw CSK into the same.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: May 05, 2024 15:09 IST
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Updates: Punjab Kings are on a bit of a high horse with two comfortable wins in back-to-back games and will be facing a Chennai Super Kings side, who isn't looking like a strong, confident unit like they are always and the chinks in their armour have really opened up big time in the last few matches. Chennai have lost three of their last four games, injury to Deepak Chahar will not help, Mustafizur Rahman has already left and the skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is yet to win a toss. In Dharamsala however, the toss won't matter much, especially since it's a day game and a fresh wicket with small boundaries is likely to help the batters across the 40 overs. Punjab still have the destiny in their own hands and they have to believe that they can make a difference, given the table fluctuations so much so that, if they win on Sunday, three teams will be with 10 points in 11 games. Delhi already have played 11 matches with five wins and six losses and both Punjab and Chennai will be on the same level as the Rishabh Pant-led side. Follow the live updates of the PBKS vs CSK match-

  • May 05, 2024 3:09 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Santner finally gets an opportunity for CSK

    Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande

  • May 05, 2024 3:09 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Punjab Kings go unchanged

    Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

  • May 05, 2024 3:08 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    PBKS vs CSK toss: Sam Curran wins, opts to field

    Punjab Kings have opted to field once again after winning the toss as Ruturaj Gaikwad has lost the toss again in IPL 2024. Sam Curran reckoned that the surface was fresh and would like to see the score in front of them. 

  • May 05, 2024 3:04 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    PBKS vs CSK pitch report: Runs, runs and a little help for seamers

    64m and 62m boundaries on either side with a bit of help for the seamers. The boundaries are short and the wicket is fresh, so there will be a lot of runs here but there is a lot of grass and the surface is hard, so the spinners may not get much assistance. The toss may not make much of a difference since it's a day game.

  • May 05, 2024 2:57 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Shikhar Dhawan to return?

    Shikhar Dhawan has missed the last five games and it seems as if he has gotten fit but not finding a place to get back into the side. Will Punjab make a spot for him to return on a good batting wicket in Dharamsala?

  • May 05, 2024 2:56 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    A few concerns for CSK

    Chennai Super Kings, unusual to their consistent run towards playoffs most of the seasons, have looked inconsistent and have blown hot and cold with five wins and five losses thus far. Mustafizur Rahman has left for national duty, Deepak Chahar suffered a hamstring pull in the last game and Tushar Deshpande had a flew. Amidst everything, they will be up against a confident Punjab team, who will be on the high horse.

  • May 05, 2024 2:51 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    A re-run of the Punjab-Chennai clash, this time in Dharamsala

    Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will be up against each other for the second time in a row in a gap of just a few days in the 2024 edition of the IPL. This has happened twice for CSK in the ongoing season - facing the same team twice in a row. They lost both their games to the Lucknow Super Giants, will the script be the same against the Punjab Kings? Find out, as we bring you the coverage of the PBKS vs CSK match, live from the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

