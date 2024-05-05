PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab Kings opt to bowl as Gaikwad loses his 10th toss, Santner returns

Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande
Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Punjab Kings have opted to field once again after winning the toss as Ruturaj Gaikwad has lost the toss again in IPL 2024. Sam Curran reckoned that the surface was fresh and would like to see the score in front of them.
64m and 62m boundaries on either side with a bit of help for the seamers. The boundaries are short and the wicket is fresh, so there will be a lot of runs here but there is a lot of grass and the surface is hard, so the spinners may not get much assistance. The toss may not make much of a difference since it's a day game.
Shikhar Dhawan has missed the last five games and it seems as if he has gotten fit but not finding a place to get back into the side. Will Punjab make a spot for him to return on a good batting wicket in Dharamsala?
Chennai Super Kings, unusual to their consistent run towards playoffs most of the seasons, have looked inconsistent and have blown hot and cold with five wins and five losses thus far. Mustafizur Rahman has left for national duty, Deepak Chahar suffered a hamstring pull in the last game and Tushar Deshpande had a flew. Amidst everything, they will be up against a confident Punjab team, who will be on the high horse.
Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will be up against each other for the second time in a row in a gap of just a few days in the 2024 edition of the IPL. This has happened twice for CSK in the ongoing season - facing the same team twice in a row. They lost both their games to the Lucknow Super Giants, will the script be the same against the Punjab Kings? Find out, as we bring you the coverage of the PBKS vs CSK match, live from the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.
