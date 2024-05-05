UP: Samajwadi Party supporters booked for insulting Maharana Pratap statue in Mainpuri

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Political storm brewing over Maharana Pratap's statue

Ahead of the voting for the third phase, tensions have escalated in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri after the Samajwadi Party (SP) supporters last night (May 4) created a ruckus by chanting indecent slogans and climbing atop a statue of revered historical figure Maharana Pratap.Significantly, the incident happened late last night after the SP Chief and the party candidate from Mainpuri, Akhilesh Yadav, concluded his road-show in the constituency, where he was also joined by his wife and incumbent MP Dimple Yadav.

On Saturday, hundreds had gathered on the streets of Mainpuri to witness the party campaign. However, according to the officials, tensions emerged after SP workers in Karhal town climbed onto the Maharana Pratap statue and attempted to put up their flags. In a video that went viral on the internet, around dozens of SP supporters were seen raising SP flags atop the Maharana Pratap statue while also chanting indecent slogans.

Speaking about the incident, UP minister and BJP candidate Jaiveer Singh said, “They tried to desecrate the statue. The SP workers climbed in with their shoes and even used abusive language.”

Meanwhile, two separate FIRs have been filed in connection with the incident. Around 90-100 SP supporters have been booked in the FIR on the charges of allegedly insulting the statue of Maharana Pratap and abusing senior BJP leaders. On the incident, the Mainpuri police spokesman said currently efforts are underway to identify the miscreants.

“The complaint is also being forwarded to the Election Commission for necessary action,” the spokesman said.

It is pertinent to note that the incident comes mere two days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath concluded his election rally. He had reached Mainpuri to support party candidate Jaiveer Singh. The CM in Mainpuri held a roadshow and at the end, he reached the same statue of the Maharana Pratap and offered his floral tributes.



