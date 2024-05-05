Uttar Pradesh: Three children drown in canal in Mainpuri, one body recovered

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visual of search operation in Mainpuri's canal

Three children drowned while taking bath in a canal in the Kishni area of Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri on Saturday, officials said. The body of one was recovered by the search and rescue teams during the operation and conducted search for the other two missing ones. Deputy Collector Kishni-Mainpur Prasoon Kashyap said that the incident took place at the Raihar canal of the Kishni Police Station area on Saturday.

"We had received information that 4 children had come here together to bathe. Unfortunately, this incident occurred and three children out of the four are missing, and one child who was rescued is out of danger and undergoing treatment in the local hospital. We are trying to search for the missing children," he said.

The official informed that a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team from Agra.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

