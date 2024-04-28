Amit Shah sharpens attack on Akhilesh in Mainpuri: 'Don't you find other 'Yadavs' but from your family?'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/AMIT SHAH Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (April 28) slammed Akhilesh Yadav over dynastic politics and asked the Samajwadi Party chief if there are no other “Yadavs” to distribute tickets to other than his family. He also took on the Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha Elections and said that both have failed to “open their account” in the first two phases of polling on April 19 and 26. His remarks came while addressing a rally in Mainpuri where Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple is a candidate against BJP’s Jaiveer Singh.

Shah listed out the members of the Yadav family who held official posts and asked if Akhilesh did not find anybody else from his community except for his own family members to contest elections.

“Samajwadi Party who claims to represent Yadavs. I want to tell you, that Mulayam Singh became the CM, then his son became the CM, and after his (Mulayam Singh Yadav) death her daughter-in-law became the MP. This time Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Kannauj, Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad, Aditya Yadav from Budaun and Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh. I want to ask Akhilesh Yadav, don't you find other 'Yadavs' but from your family?...” he said.

Amit Shah on Article 370

Thrashing Rahul Gandhi, an ally of Akhilesh in the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Shah said that he had said that the Congress leader suspected “bloodshed” in Kashmir if Article 370 was abrogated.

“When I took the bill to abrogate Article 370, 'Rahul Baba' who is a special friend of Akhilesh Yadav said that Article 370 shouldn't be abrogated otherwise bloodshed will happen in Kashmir. But, it's PM Modi's govt and no one has dared to pelt a stone,” he said.

The Home Minister claimed that the BJP has hit a “century” in the first two phases of the seven-phased general elections and added that the “Shehzadas”, referring to Rahul and Akhilesh, have not opened their account yet.

“Two phases of elections have been completed and PM Modi has already made a century and the two 'Shehzadas' haven't opened their account yet,” he said.

The results of the Lok Sabha Election will be announced on June 4.

(With ANI inputs)

