Opposition getting people’s support, BJP hasn’t fulfilled any promises: Dimple Yadav | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party leader and candidate from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, Dimple Yadav on Monday (April 29) said that the Opposition is getting support from the people during the election campaign and the public is ready to dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party from power at the Centre in the ongoing general elections. Claiming that there have been no changes in the lives of the people during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said that the BJP government has not fulfilled any of its promises made 10 years ago.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, the SP leader said, “We are getting support from the people, this time people are ready to remove BJP, there is no change in people's lives in 10 years, BJP government has not fulfilled any of its promises, people are feeling harassed under the current government.”

Dimple Yadav on dynastic politics

Talking about the issue of dynastic politics, she said that there is democracy in the country and anybody can contest elections.

“There is democracy in the country, anyone can contest elections, BJP should evaluate itself on the issue of nepotism. BJP's alliance is with dynastic parties, so BJP should look into itself on nepotism,” she said.

Dimple Yadav termed “unemployment” as the biggest issue in the country and said that future of the country is in dark due to it.

“Unemployment is the biggest issue in the country right now, due to unemployment the future of the country is in the dark. This election is to save democracy, politics of pressure is going on throughout the country, and rights given by the constitution are under threat,” she said.

Dimple Yadav is the Samajwadi Party candidate on the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat where she will be up against BJP’s Jaiveer Singh.

Polling in the Mainpuri seat will be held in the third phase of election on May 7. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

ALSO READ | Mainpuri Lok Sabha elections 2024: Dimple Yadav vs Thakur Jaiveer Singh vs Shiv Prasad Yadav