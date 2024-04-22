Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mainpuri Lok Sabha elections 2024: Dimple Yadav vs Thakur Jaiveer Singh vs Shiv Prasad Yadav.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024:: The Mainpuri parliamentary seat is witnessing intense competition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) vying for a win. Historically, neither party has been able to secure victory on this seat, which has long been under the stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. However, in the upcoming elections, both parties are making strong claims to emerge victorious. The Samajwadi Party, confident of its stronghold, believes that its candidate, Dimple Yadav, wife of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, is certain to win.

Minimum of four lakh votes expected

With support pouring in from all sections of society, Dimple Yadav is expected to secure victory with a minimum of four lakh votes. Following the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 10, 2022, Dimple Yadav was fielded as his successor in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, where she defeated BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya by a margin of 288,000 votes.

BJP fields Thakur Jayveer Singh

The BJP has fielded Thakur Jayveer Singh, the state’s Tourism Minister, from this seat. Originally from Firozabad, Jayveer Singh rose through the ranks of the BJP, transitioning from his roots in Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party politics to emerge as a prominent leader within the BJP. Jayveer Singh claims that with his candidacy, Mainpuri has completely turned saffron.

BSP names Shiv Prasad Yadav as candidate

The BSP has nominated former MLA Shiv Prasad Yadav as its candidate, sidelining its previously announced candidate Gulshan Dev Shakya. After parting ways with the BJP, Shiv Prasad Yadav formed his own party, Sarvjan Sukhaya Party, in 2023. Since then, he has been consistently targeting the Saifai family.

Shiv Prasad Yadav’s claim

Shiv Prasad Yadav, coming from the Ghosi Yadav community, asserted that he will secure a record victory as the BSP candidate in Mainpuri, as he expects votes from all sections of society, not just the Yadav community. Mainpuri has been consistently won by the Samajwadi Party in the past ten elections since 1996. Even during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, amidst the Modi wave, Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party secured a resounding victory, winning by a margin of 364,666 votes.

Decades-long domination of Samajwadi Party in Mainpuri

Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency has a history of five assembly seats: Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Kishni (Reserved), Karhal, and Jaswant Nagar. Of these, three seats have been traditionally held by the Samajwadi Party, while Mainpuri and Bhongaon have been in the BJP’s favor. Karhal seat is represented by Akhilesh Yadav himself, and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav represents the Jaswant Nagar seat.

Recent elections

Mulayam Singh Yadav first won from this Lok Sabha seat on an SP ticket in 1996, marking the beginning of SP’s dominance in Mainpuri. Despite the Modi wave in 2014 and 2019, the seat remained out of BJP’s reach. After Mulayam Singh’s demise, a by-election was held in 2022, where Dimple Yadav contested from SP and Raghuraj Singh Shakya from BJP.

Electoral results

Dimple Yadav secured approximately three lakh more votes than Raghuraj Singh Shakya, marking a significant victory for SP. Now, with the entry of Shiv Prasad Yadav from BSP, the electoral landscape is expected to witness an intriguing battle.

Political maneuver

In a strategic move, BSP has nominated Shiv Prasad Yadav, a former BJP member who formed his own party after leaving BJP in 2023, for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat. This decision came after the initial nomination of Dr. Gulshan. While Dimple Yadav belongs to the Kamariya Yadav community, Shiv Prasad Yadav hails from the Ghosi community, setting the stage for a compelling contest in Mainpuri.

BJP’s bet on a Kshatriya face

This time, BJP has fielded a Kshatriya candidate, Jayveer Singh, from Mainpuri. Singh, having previously served as an MLA from Ghiror constituency on BSP’s ticket, brings his political experience to the fore. His tenure as Tourism Minister saw significant development in the district, which BJP hopes will translate into electoral support.

Dimple Yadav makes history as Mainpuri’s first female MP

Dimple Yadav’s victory in Mainpuri not only marks her personal triumph but also establishes her as the first female MP from the constituency. Prior to her, no female candidate had come close to winning the seat, making her win a historic moment for Mainpuri.

Electoral Journey

Since the first Lok Sabha elections in 1951–52, Mainpuri’s political landscape has witnessed various shifts. From Congress’ early victories to the emergence of regional parties like SP and BSP, the constituency has seen diverse political affiliations over the years.

Understanding voter composition

Mainpuri constituency boasts a diverse voter base, with Yadavs constituting the majority followed by Shakya and Thakur communities. The presence of Brahmins, Jatavs, Lodhi Rajputs, Vaishyas, Muslims, and Kurmis further adds to the electoral dynamics.

Electoral outlook

With both the BSP and BJP presenting formidable contenders, the upcoming elections are poised to be closely contested. The candidates’ track records and development agendas will shape the electorate’s decision, determining whether SP can maintain its stronghold or face stiff competition from BJP and BSP.

Also read | Samajwadi Party fields Tej Pratap Singh Yadav from UP's Kannauj Lok Sabha seat