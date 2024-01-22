Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha': 10,000 CCTV cameras, AI-powered drones, snipers to ensure security in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ram Temple decorated with flowers

Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha': The Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, with the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled for today. The entire temple complex and Ayodhya town have been adorned with flowers and lights for the occasion. Security measures in the city have been heightened with a multi-layered security plan, deploying around 13,000 personnel, including snipers. 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with artificial intelligence are the hi-tech help that has been roped in to ensure overall security. Over 7,000 attendees, including politicians, industrialists, saints, and celebrities from across the country, are anticipated at the grand opening.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Special DG Prashant Kumar said, "This is a significant undertaking for the UP Police. It poses both a challenge and an opportunity. Extensive security arrangements have been put in place, including traffic diversions from surrounding districts. Only authorised vehicles are permitted to enter Ayodhya starting tomorrow."

Heavy security in Ayodhya for ‘pran prathishtha’ ceremony

As part of the multi-layer security cover in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, the security has been beefed up in the city with the deployment of around 13,000 forces, including snippets. As per the reports, two NSF NSG sniper teams have been deployed.

10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with artificial intelligence are keeping an eye on the movement of people and police personnel in plain clothes deployed at the venue.

Anti-mine drones are simultaneously inspecting the ground for mines or explosives. The anti-mine drones are equipped with advanced technology like spectrometer wavelength detection for detecting underground explosives.

Movable barriers with barbed wires attached to them has been placed almost at every prominent crossing in the city, as policemen use them to regulate traffic especially during VVIP movements.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has set up a camp near the shrine in Ayodhya to respond to contingencies.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.

Anti-bomb squad and dog squad teams have been deployed at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, as devotees and dignitaries have started arriving in the temple town.

The security along the Saryu river has also been increased with the help of NDRF and SDRF teams.

Officers in civil uniforms have been strategically deployed to emphasise the discreet yet comprehensive security measures in place.

The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been integrated with 1500 public CCTV cameras across the city, ensuring vigilant surveillance.

Ayodhya's yellow zone will be equipped with 10,715 AI-based cameras featuring face recognition technology, seamlessly integrated with ITMS and monitored from a central control room. This strategic move aims to enhance overall monitoring and security in key areas.

Nearly 100 SSF commandos, trained by the National Security Guard (NSG) in highly specialised anti-terror tactics, have been deployed at key vantage positions in and around the temple complex, as per media reports.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops will be deployed in the main temple to cordon off the sanctum sanctorum, where the idol of Lord Ram was placed.



