Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha': Security heightened along UP borders, over 4000 Noida police personnel on alert

Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha': Ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, security was significantly intensified, with the deployment of over 4,000 police personnel across Noida and Greater Noida. Heightened vigilance was implemented in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, which shares borders with Delhi and Haryana.

The Commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar Police, Laxmi Singh, has instructed officers to ensure maximum deployment on the ground, covering law and order and traffic duties, especially in anticipation of the Shri Ram Lalla Pran Pratishthan program in Ayodhya on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

Sniffer dogs, anti-sabotage, bomb disposal squads deployed

"Accordingly, the entire police commissionerate has been divided into three super zones, 10 zones, 26 sectors. 350 additional police forces and two companies of PAC have been allotted to police stations. For law and order duties, around 4,000 police personnel have been deployed while sniffer dogs, anti-sabotage and bomb disposal squads are checking railway stations, bus stands, metro stations, malls and markets," the spokesperson said.

"The local-raised Pinaka commando team has been kept in a state of readiness to deal with any situation. 150 four-wheelers and 160 two-wheelers and 116 two/four wheelers of Dial 112 have been kept mobile to keep an eye on the situation," the official said.

Over 300 traffic personnel deployed

According to the police, 325 traffic personnel have been deployed to facilate smooth vehicular movement in Noida and Greater Noida on Monday. "Also, suspicious persons and vehicles are being checked at 20 spots on the inter-state border," the police spokesperson said.

Police personnel have also been stationed at all religious places across the district. "In order to curb any evil efforts of anti-social elements, 60 teams have been formed which will monitor situation near religious places from 3 am to 6 am," the official added.

Police have also increased their vigilance on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to monitor for any misinformation or content that may disrupt law and order. Police have warned action against offenders.

"Those spreading rumours on social media are being monitored through the Social Media Cell. Suspicious activities are also being monitored through the surveillance team," the spokesperson said.

(With PTI inputs)

