Chhattisgarh: Four Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Narayanpur district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Encounter on Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border: An encounter broke out between Naxalites and security personnel in Abujhmad of the Narayanpur-Kanker border area in Chhattisgarh since Tuesday morning, said Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar. According to sources, in the encounter, at least four Naxals were killed.

The exchange of gunfire is still underway in a forest area of Tekmeta near the Maharashtra border, where a combined team comprising the Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) is conducting an anti-Naxal operation. The Narayanpur Police have surrounded the Maoists in the Tekameta area of Abujmarh.

According to information received, the police were informed of the presence of a large number of Naxals in the Tekameta forest area bordering Maharashtra. Based on this information, the security forces were deployed for a search operation late on Monday night.

When the security forces reached the area on Tuesday morning, the Naxals opened fire as soon as they saw them. In response, the security forces also retaliated. According to sources, significant cadres of Naxals are present in this area.

Reports indicate that security forces have encircled the Naxals. Fortunately, no harm was reported to security personnel in the incident so far. Initial reports suggest that 4-5 Naxals have been neutralized. However, Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar has refrained from disclosing the precise number of Naxals eliminated. He mentioned that the encounter is still in progress, and the exact situation will only be clarified once the operation concludes.

Also Read: 23 Naxalites including 7 women surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Bijapur