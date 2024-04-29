23 Naxalites including 7 women surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In significant news, Chhattisgarh Police informed that at least 23 Naxalites surrendered before security forces in conflict-hit Dantewada on Monday. A senior police official informed that the Naxalites were part of the Bhairamgarh Area Committee of the Maoists in south Bastar, and they laid down arms before the police and officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Elaborating on the details of the incident, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said the Naxalites surrendered before the security forces as they were impressed by the police's rehabilitation drive 'Lon Varratu', launched in June 2020. He mentioned that all the surrendered Naxalites were disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology.

"Of the surrendered cadres, Sonu Madvi (40) was the vice-president of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS) under the Hurrepal Panchayat, Paro Madvi (38) was the vice-president of the Krantikari Mahila Adivasi Sangthan (KAMS), and Parvati Barsa (33) headed its finance team," the official said.

According to the officials, the cadres surrendered will be provided facilities as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy. They were earlier tasked with digging up roads, felling trees to block roads, and putting up posters and banners during shutdowns called by the Naxalites.

"With this, 761 Naxalites, including 177 carrying cash rewards on their heads, have joined the mainstream in the district under the police's 'Lon Varratu' (return to your home/village) campaign launched in June 2020," officials added.

It is pertinent to note that the development follows after a Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district earlier in the morning.

According to the police, the gunfight took place in a forest under the Kistaram police station area when separate teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA- an elite unit of CRPF) were out on an anti-Naxal operation.

"The exchange of fire took place between Naxalites and the DRG team in the forest, located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur. After the gunfight stopped, the body of a Naxalite and a weapon were recovered from the spot," the Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan said.

