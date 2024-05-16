Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Working from home? Try these 5 ways to overcome sedentary lifestyle

While working from home can be a great alternative to long hours at the office desk and side effects such as back pain and exhaustion, the comfort of staying at home for too long can bring eventual discomfort as well. Get up from your chair as you read through five ways to overcome a sedentary lifestyle while working from home.

Schedule regular exercise breaks

A long workday does not mean that you sit on your chair/bed all day. To ensure your muscles don’t go stiff, schedule a mini-exercise break every 90 minutes or at an interval that feels most convenient. You don’t have to engage in a hard workout, simply walking to the kitchen and back a few times can do the trick. Alternatively, moving to some music or some light stretching can significantly improve muscle elasticity and help you break some sweat.

Move during meetings (if you can)

If meetings are on call or don’t require video, use the opportunity to move around the house. Invest in a good pair of wireless earphones and do some simple tasks like making a cup of coffee or checking on your pet. Movement also helps the brain and chances are that you’ll come up with more interesting ideas once you get out of your chair or bed!

Incorporate a small physical activity into your day

Understandably, working from home can be equally tiring after long hours of strain on the eye and a stiff position. To overcome that, try to incorporate a 10-minute walk outside or some Zumba if you’d prefer easy workouts instead of hitting the gym. A small change implemented on a daily basis can have healthy long-term benefits and ensure that you don’t become too comfortable within the walls of your home.

Go out for lunch breaks

Lunch breaks are a great opportunity to leave the house. Instead of heading to a restaurant, pack some lunch and go eat at a park. Not only will you get moving but you’ll also catch some necessary amounts of sunlight and maybe say a quick hello to the neighbours. Exposure to the environment is also known to significantly boost mental health and could be a good break from the digital office.

Create digital boundaries

Most importantly, remember to set boundaries for your digital time. Working from home all day means lots of screen time, which is harmful to your eyes and can bring down mental health. It is recommended to set a limit to your ‘revenge’ screen time ie. scrolling through reels, texting, watching movies online, etc. to keep your body healthy. Instead, try to indulge in activities that are less stressful for your eyes such as journaling, reading, listening to music, catching up on chores, art, or spending time with loved ones.

In an era where the physical and digital boundaries are increasingly blurred, make sure to take some time out to engage in habits that are good for your physical and mental health.