Choti Diwali 2024: Know the correct date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance for Naraka Chaturdashi

Every year, the holy festival of Chhoti Diwali i.e. Narak Chaturdshi is celebrated on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. According to religious beliefs, Lord Hanuman birth anniversary is also celebrated on Chhoti Diwali, so worshiping Hanuman ji on this day has special significance. On this day, lamps are also lit in the name of Yam, but this time there is confusion about the date of Chhoti Diwali, many people are celebrating it on October 30, while some will also celebrate it on October 31. In such a situation, let us tell you when the holy festival of Narak Chaturdashi will be celebrated this year, 30 or 31 October.

Choti Diwali 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Choti Diwali falls on the same day as Diwali this year. It will be celebrated on October 31.

Abhyang Snan Muhurat - 05:20 AM to 06:32 AM

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 01:15 PM on Oct 30, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 03:52 PM on Oct 31, 2024

Choti Diwali 2024: Significance

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna defeated a demon named Narakasura on this day. It is said that on this day, Lord Krishna took an oil bath after defeating the demon Narakasura during Brahma Muhurat. Consequently, followers should take a customary oil bath before daybreak on this day. Lighting a lamp toward the south in honor of Lord Yama the night before Diwali is also considered fortunate. The diya is named Yam Deep. It is said that lighting a lamp in the name of Yama on the day before Diwali alleviates the fear of sudden death. 14 diyas are lit in the evening and one four-sided lamp is in the name of Yam, which is kept outside the house. On this day, people meet their neighbors, friends and relatives and distribute sweets.

Choti Diwali 2024: Puja Vidhi

Morning Bath: Take a bath on this day with Ubtan and sesame oil before sunrise in the morning. By getting up early and taking a bath on this day, you get many auspicious results.

Lighting a lamp: After taking a bath, light a lamp at the main entrance of the house and at other places. By doing this, you are successful in removing negative energies. Along with this, lighting a lamp pleases God as well as your ancestors.

Worship of God: On this day, light lamps, incense sticks etc. at the place of worship. After this, worship Lord Krishna, Mother Kali and Yamraj. Shri Krishna had invoked Goddess Kali to kill Narakasura. Light a lamp for Yamraj and keep it outside the house, which is called Yam Deep.

Offer Naivedya: During the puja, make sure to offer sweets, fruits, and other offerings to the deities.

Prayers and Mantras: Pray to God for freedom from sins. Chant special mantras for the welfare of the entire family. You can chant the mantras of Lord Krishna, Mata Kali, Hanuman ji. Along with this, reciting Hanuman Chalisa also gives special benefits on this day.

