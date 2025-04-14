Mumbai water crisis eases: Tanker association calls off indefinite strike, supply resumes Mumbai water tanker strike: The strike had disrupted water supply to residential societies, construction sites, and the railways.

Mumbai water tanker strike: The Mumbai Water Tanker Association on Monday called off its indefinite strike and announced the immediate resumption of water supply. This decision came after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) invoked the Disaster Management Act, 2005, on Sunday, effectively requisitioning control over private water tankers, as well as access to wells and borewells in the city, to ensure uninterrupted water distribution during the ongoing crisis.

Water supply resumes in Mumbai

"We have decided to withdraw the indefinite strike and resume water supply in Mumbai with immediate effect," Rajesh Thakur, general secretary of MWTA told PTI.

The Mumbai Water Tanker Association had launched its strike on April 10, in response to BMC notices sent to private well owners who supply water to tankers. The agitation significantly disrupted water supply across the city, affecting residential societies, construction sites, and even the railways.

However, following interventions by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Union Jal Shakti Minister, the enforcement of those notices was put on hold until June 15, leading to the association's decision to withdraw the strike.

The association manages around 1,800 registered tankers, with capacities between 500 and 20,000 litres, collectively supplying approximately 350 million litres of water daily throughout Mumbai.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Mumbai: Water tanker strike enters 4th day, BMC invokes Disaster Management Act to maintain supply

Also Read: Good news for Mumbai commuters: Smart cards for metro, local trains, buses to be launched soon