Haryana: PM Modi fulfills 14-year vow of Rampal Kashyap by personally making him wear footwear | Video In a deeply emotional moment in Haryana, PM Modi fulfilled Rampal Kashyap’s 14-year vow by personally placing sandals on his feet, honoring the devotee’s unwavering faith.

In an emotionally charged moment on Monday, a scene unfolded on the soil of Haryana that transcended all boundaries of emotion and faith. Rampal Kashyap, a resident of Kaithal, Haryana, who had walked barefoot for 14 years with the sole aim of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was finally granted the moment of his life. Not only did he meet the Prime Minister, but Modi himself bent down to personally place sandals on his feet, creating an unforgettable and historic moment.

A vow of faith: "I will wear shoes when Modi becomes PM"

Rampal Kashyap, a devoted follower of Narendra Modi, made a vow in 2009 that would define the next 14 years of his life. He firmly believed that Narendra Modi, as a leader, was the one who could change the fate of the nation. With this strong conviction, he made a pledge that he would not wear shoes until Modi became the Prime Minister of India and until he met him personally. True to his word, Rampal continued walking barefoot through every season, whether it was the harsh heat of summer, the freezing cold of winter, or the downpour of the monsoon.

A moment of destiny

The moment that had been awaited for more than a decade finally arrived during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Haryana. On the stage, in front of a crowd of media and supporters, Rampal was called up to meet the Prime Minister. In a deeply emotional gesture, Modi bowed down and personally placed sandals on Rampal’s feet. The entire audience was moved, and the air was thick with emotion. Even Prime Minister Modi, who is known for his composure, was visibly touched by the moment.

PM Modi’s words: A symbol of trust and belief

After the emotional encounter, Prime Minister Modi shared his thoughts with the gathered crowd. "This vow was not just for me," he said, "It reflects the collective power of the people who believe in a new direction for our country. Walking barefoot for 14 years is not easy; it is the peak of sacrifice and unwavering faith."

Rampal, overwhelmed by the moment, was seen tearfully expressing his gratitude. His unwavering belief and devotion were finally recognized, not only by the Prime Minister but by the people of India. This encounter was a reminder of the deep connection between the leader and his followers, and how such acts of faith can transcend time and space.

In a country often divided by politics, this deeply human moment between Narendra Modi and Rampal Kashyap reminded the nation of the power of belief, sacrifice, and the strong emotional bond between a leader and the people.