Happy Choti Diwali 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones

Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is the second day of the auspicious Diwali festival, which runs from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj. Choti Diwali commemorates Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, defeating the demon Narakasura, who captured over 16,000 girls. Choti Diwali and Diwali will be held this year on October 31.

According to Hindu mythology, the three-day Abhyang Snan begins on this day. It is thought that those who do Abhyang Snan on this day can escape visiting Narak. Til (sesame) oil should be utilized for Ubtan during Abhyang Snan. Narak Chaturdashi Day is also known as Roop Chaturdashi or Roop Chaudas.

On the occasion of the festival of lights, here are some of the wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses to share with your friends and family:

Happy Choti Diwali 2024: Wishes and Messages

Let's celebrate the triumph of good over evil with a heart full of love and light. Happy Choti Diwali 2024

May this Diwali bring new opportunities and renewed energy to achieve your goals. Happy Choti Diwali!"

I am sending warm Choti Diwali wishes to you and your family. May your home be filled with joy, harmony, and the sparkle of success!

To the brightest lights in my life - my family. May this Diwali bring us even closer together. Happy Diwali!"

May the light of the lamps illuminate your life, may Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha bless your home, and may prosperity always be with you. Happy Choti Diwali!

Happy Choti Diwali 2024: Images

Happy Choti Diwali 2024: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

May this festive season fill your life with joy, peace, goodness, wealth, good health, and prosperity. Happy Chhoti Diwali to you.

Choti Diwali is a gentle reminder of the goodness within us and the light that guides our way, even in the darkest times.

May there be no shortage of happiness in your life and may you be showered with a bounty. Happy Choti Diwali to you and your family

May the good triumph over the evil - This Chhoti Diwali celebrate the goodness in this world. Happy Choti Diwali and Naraka Chaturdashi.

May the lamps always glow, and may your life be filled with showers of joy. May the blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi always be with you. Happy Diwali!

