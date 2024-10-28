When is Diwali 2024, October 31 or November 1? Know correct date, muhurat, significance and city-wise timings

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV When is Diwali 2024, October 31 or November 1?

The Festival of Lights is almost around the corner. Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is the holiday season when we deep clean our houses, prepare to decorate every surface with flowers, lights, and rangolis, and shop for new garments to wear to parties and gatherings with loved ones. As the preparations begin, there is one point of confusion for everyone. Is the celebration on October 31 or November 1? Read on to find out the actual date, puja timings, and traditions.

Diwali 2024: Is it on October 31 or November 1?

According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali is celebrated every year on the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. This time the Amavasya Tithi will start on October 31 at 3:52 pm, as per Drik Panchang. Meanwhile, Lakshmi Puja will be held on October 31 since the Amavasya moon will be visible that evening. The Amavasya Tithi will end on November 1 at 5:13 pm. In such a situation, Diwali will be celebrated on October 31 itself.

Diwali 2024: Puja Muhurat

According to the Panchang, the Amavasya date of Kartik month will be from 3:52 pm on October 31 to 5:13 pm on November 1. The best time for Lakshmi Puja on Diwali is Pradosh Kaal after sunset and in Sthir Lagna.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 6:52 pm to 8:41 pm, October 31

Pradosh Kaal - 6:10 pm to 8:52 pm

Vrishabha Kaal - 6:52 pm to 8:41 pm

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 6:22 am on October 31

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 8:46 am on October 31

Diwali 2024: Significance

Diwali is a festival of lights. It celebrates the triumph of good over evil and Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman's return to Ayodhya after finishing their 14-year exile and slaying Ravana. People commemorate the auspicious occasion by decorating their homes, wearing new outfits, sharing gifts with loved ones, eating exquisite sweets, and creating rangolis. Hindu followers also adore Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

Diwali 2024: Lakshmi Puja city-wise timings

According to Drik Panchang, here are the city-wise puja timings for Lakshmi Puja:

06:54 PM to 08:33 PM- Pune

05:36 PM to 06:16 PM - New Delhi

05:42 PM to 06:16 PM - Chennai

05:44 PM to 06:16 PM - Jaipur

05:44 PM to 06:16 PM - Hyderabad

05:37 PM to 06:16 PM - Gurgaon

05:35 PM to 06:16 PM - Chandigarh

05:45 PM to 06:16 PM - Kolkata

06:57 PM to 08:36 PM - Mumbai

06:47 PM to 08:21 PM- Bengaluru

06:52 PM to 08:35 PM- Ahmedabad

05:35 PM to 06:16 PM – Noida

ALSO READ: Diwali 2024: Do not throw THESE 5 things while cleaning your house to seek blessing of Goddess Lakshmi