Diwali 2024: Do not throw THESE 5 things while cleaning your house to seek blessing of Goddess Lakshmi

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Do not throw THESE 5 things while cleaning your house

The holy festival of Diwali will be celebrated on 31 October 2024. Before the festival of Diwali, people who believe in Hinduism also clean the house. Along with Goddess Lakshmi, Ganesh ji, Kuber Dev, etc. are also worshipped on the day of Diwali. It is believed that these deities enter the house where there is cleanliness and decoration. Therefore, cleaning the house on the occasion of Diwali becomes very important. However, while cleaning before Diwali, some things should not be thrown out of the house even by mistake, throwing them makes Goddess Lakshmi unhappy. Scroll down to know:

1. Peacock Feathers

Peacock feathers are considered extremely auspicious in Hinduism. Many people keep peacock feathers in their homes or their home temples. Some people throw away the feathers that they have been keeping for a long time during Diwali cleaning. According to beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi gets upset if a peacock feather is thrown away during Diwali cleaning. Therefore, instead of throwing away the peacock feather, you should clean it and keep it back in a pure place.

2. Broom

People buy new brooms on the occasion of Diwali and Dhanteras. In such a situation, many people throw the old broom out of the house during Diwali cleaning. But, you should not do this even by mistake. It is not considered good to throw the old broom out of the house before Diwali. You can keep the old broom in a place where it is not visible. After Diwali is over, you can either use this broom or give it to a cleaning worker.

3. Old Coins and Pennies

Cowries are offered in the worship of Goddess Lakshmi. People also offer coins in worship. During the Diwali puja, people throw away these coins and cowries thinking they are old. But doing so is not considered beneficial for you. You can wash these coins and cowries and keep them in the place of worship or any pure place in the house. You should avoid giving these coins and cowries to any outsider even by mistake, by doing so Goddess Lakshmi goes away from your house.

4. Religious Books

While cleaning before Diwali, you should also avoid throwing away old religious books. Many people sell these books as waste, but doing so is not considered right. You can gift these books to people after Diwali or give them to someone in need. If you are unable to do this, then you can donate them to a library, etc.

5. Red Coloured Clothes

In Hinduism, red colour is considered extremely auspicious. Therefore, you should avoid throwing away red coloured clothes. Especially if there is any red cloth or chunari in the place of worship, you should avoid throwing it away. You can wash these clothes and use them again after Diwali.

You should not throw all these things out of the house even by mistake during Diwali cleaning. If you throw these things out, it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi does not enter your house.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2024: Follow THESE 5 ways to check the purity of gold before buying