Dhanteras 2024: Follow THESE 5 ways to check the purity of gold before buying

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Dhanteras 2024: 5 ways to check the purity of gold

As Dhanteras approaches, a period when buying gold is considered highly auspicious, many consumers hurry to make purchases without thoroughly checking the purity of their gold. Unfortunately, some unscrupulous merchants may try to pass off gold of lower purity as greater quality. To avoid falling victim to such activities, you must understand how to examine the purity and guarantee that the gold you are acquiring is genuine and certified with proper hallmarking.

Here's how to check the purity of gold:

Look for the BIS hallmark: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmark is the most credible gold certification. It ensures that the gold meets the purity requirements. The hallmark comprises information such as purity in karats (e.g., 22K916 indicates 91.6% pure gold) and the jeweler's identity. Check the HUID number: Each piece of hallmarked gold jewelry is assigned a unique Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number, which helps to confirm authenticity. This number can be verified using the BIS Care App, which will disclose the jewelry's purity, registration, and hallmarking center information. Use the BIS Care App: Download the BIS Care App from your phone's app store. This software allows you to enter the HUID and determine whether the gold you're acquiring is genuine. It also includes all important information regarding the jeweler and the hallmarking center. Purity of Karats: Gold jewelry is available in a variety of purity levels, which are often measured in karats. Common grades include 14K, 18K, 22K, and 24K. For celebratory purchases such as Dhanteras, 22K gold is popular for jewelry, while 24K gold is preferred for coins and bars. Magnet Test: You can use a magnet to perform a fast home inspection. Real gold does not react to magnets, therefore if your gold item attaches to one, it may not be pure.

Make sure you acquire a full bill from the jeweler that includes the gold's weight, carat, and hallmark certification. This will help with future sales or selling.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2024: Which is best time to buy gold, silver on Dhanteras? Check gold price before Diwali