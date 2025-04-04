Parliament Budget Session concludes as both houses adjourned sine die: Here's complete list of bills passed The Budget Session of Parliament, which began on January 31, 2025, has officially come to a close with both Houses being adjourned sine die today. Both houses will now reconvene during the Monsoon session of Parliament; however, the dates have not been announced yet.

Parliament Budget Session: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Friday, marking the conclusion of the Budget session that commenced on January 31. Proceedings came to a close in the Lok Sabha after Speaker Om Birla delivered his valedictory address shortly after the House reconvened at 12 noon, following an adjournment triggered by remarks from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Highlighting the session's accomplishments, Birla announced that the House had passed several key bills, with productivity reaching an impressive 118 per cent.

The Lok Sabha Speaker informed the House that the Budget session comprised 26 sittings, during which 173 members participated in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu’s address. Additionally, 169 members took part in the discussion on the Union Budget. The Speaker further stated that 10 government bills were reintroduced during the session, and a total of 16 bills were successfully passed. He also pointed out that a record 202 members raised issues of public importance during Zero Hour till April 3.

However, the proceedings were marred by Opposition members raising slogans in response to Birla's criticism of Gandhi's claim that the Waqf Amendment Bill was pushed through without discussion. Birla termed Gandhi's remarks as "unfortunate and against the dignity of the House", which further fueled the Opposition's dissent. Despite the protests, the Speaker proceeded with his closing remarks before adjourning the House indefinitely until the next session is convened.

List of bills passed during Budget Session:

Waqf Amendment Bill Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025 Immigration and Foreigners Bill Finance Bill, 2025 Protection of Interest in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025 Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of Goa Bill Tribhuvan Cooperative University Bill, 2025 Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill Railways Amendment Bill Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill Banking Law (Amendment) Bill The Boilers Bill, 2024 Transport Bill (Bill of Lading) The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024 The Coastal Shipping Bill The Merchant Shipping Bill

It is to be noted here that the most important bills among them are the Waqf Amendment Bill, which successfully got Parliament's nod. The Budget Session of the Parliament was convened in two parts; it commenced on January 31 and went on till February 13. The second part of Parliament's budget session began on March 10.

