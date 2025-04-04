BCCI defends decision to hold a Test match in Delhi in November amid AQI concerns India are all set to play a Test match in Delhi after more than 2.5 years later this year against South Africa in November. However, the period after Diwali is not the best in Delhi in terms of air quality and with the Sri Lanka Test in 2017 being an example, the concerns rose once again.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has attributed the rotation policy as one of the reasons for allocating a Test match to the national capital Delhi in 2025. India will play four home Tests in 2025 with Ahmedabad and Kolkata being the venues for two matches against the West Indies in October while Delhi and Guwahati, which will host its first-ever Test match, are slated to hold a couple of matches against South Africa in November.

A Delhi Test in November? The infamous India-Sri Lanka Test in December 2017 crawled up everyone's memories where the players sported face-masks as the poor air quality affected the players' visibility and respiration. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has defended the decision to hold a Test match in Delhi in November and stood by the board's call.

"We have considered all factors and have gone by the rotation policy after discussing it with everyone. The pollution issue doesn't happen every year," Saikia was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

As per weather reports, the AQI in Delhi on November 18, 2024 was measured at 999. On the air-quality index, anything above 300 is very poor and over 400 is severe. This was 18 days after the festival of Diwali. In 2025, Diwali falls on October 18-20 weekend. Even though the Test match is one month away from the festival this time around, the pollution from crackers is just the tip of the iceberg as the stubble burning is another key reason for Delhi's pollution on the cusp of winter.

The schools were shut and the people were advised to leave their homes only in cases of emergency. In 2016 too, a couple of Ranji Trophy matches were cancelled in Delhi due to the pollution and poor air quality. However, Ashok Sharma, the DDCA secretary said that the state association would "take all measures possible to ensure players are comfortable when they play the Test match".

"Also, the Arun Jaitley Stadium is located in a relatively open area with more green area around. So the air quality is better than in most other areas. Delhi had not been allotted a Test match for a while. The BCCI allotted us the game, so we have to go by the calendar. In November, the pollution, if at all, is less compared to December," Sharma added.

India and South Africa are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is following a couple of Tests, with the series until December 17.