Happy Diwali 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Deepawali

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Diwali 2024: Wishes, messages and images

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of India's most widely celebrated and cherished festivals. The Festival of Lights occupies a particular place in the hearts of millions, and it is celebrated with great zeal and zest. In the Hindu legend Ramayana, Diwali is the day Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman returned to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile and slew the demon king Ravana.

Diwali is celebrated on the 15th of Kartik, the darkest night of the year, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31. The festivities continue five days, starting with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj. Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is celebrated today, October 30, the day before Diwali.

Here are some of the Diwali wishes, SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook statuses to share with your family and friends on this festival of lights:

Happy Diwali 2024: Wishes and Messages

May the lights of Diwali diyas fill your home with wealth, happiness, and everything that brings you joy! Wish you and your entire family a very happy Diwali!

May the gleam of diyas enlighten your spirit and vanquish darkness from your life. Hope your Diwali is LIT!

On this auspicious Choti Diwali, may Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha unite to bless you and your loved ones. Warmest regards to you.

Let the celebration of this Diwali bring endless joy to your life. May you have a wonderful year ahead full of new success and achievements! Happy Diwali!

As we celebrate the victory of light over darkness, may this Choti Diwali be a joyous start to an amazing year ahead.

Happy Diwali 2024: Images

Image Source : SOCIALHappy Diwali 2024

Image Source : SOCIALHappy Diwali 2024

Image Source : SOCIALHappy Diwali 2024

Image Source : SOCIALHappy Diwali 2024

Happy Diwali 2024: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

From your favourite sweets to news clothes, to light and smiles everywhere, make this Diwali extra special by forgetting all your worries and celebrating with your loved ones. Happy Diwali!

Hope the festival of lights illuminates your life with love, peace, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Deepavali!

This Diwali, may your home be filled with good vibes, laughter, and beautiful memories with loved ones. Happy Diwali

With the gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, may happiness and contentment fill your life. Happy Diwali 2024!

A Diwali full of peace, joy, contentment and love bless you this year. May all your troubles burn away with the candles and you have a fantastic year ahead!

ALSO READ: Diwali 2024: Follow THESE 5 essential safety tips to prevent burns, allergies from firecrackers