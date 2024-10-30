Diwali 2024: Follow THESE 5 essential safety tips to prevent burns, allergies from firecrackers

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Diwali 2024: 5 essential safety tips to prevent burns

Diwali is a festival of joy and happiness in which there is a lot of noise of firecrackers, lamps and rangoli. Diwali is more a festival of children than adults. On the day of Diwali, small children are excited to wear new clothes, eat different kinds of sweets, burn crackers and see the glittering lights. Diwali is more about caution than the happiness it brings. It is especially important to keep children safe from firecrackers, lights and resonating sounds. Even the slightest negligence on this festival can harm both the health and body of children.

According to UNICEF's research, a child needs to be protected from air pollution for the first 1,000 days after birth. In fact, exposure to air pollution affects the physical and cognitive growth of the child. On this note, scroll down to know about 5 essential safety tips and guidelines to keep your kids safe during Diwali.

1. Keep them away from firecrackers

During the first Diwali of a newborn baby, when people burst crackers and light sparklers, the baby gets scared and remains frightened. Being sensitive to light and sound, the baby cries for a long time. The smoke emanating from these can damage the lungs of the baby. Also, loud sound affects the hearing power.

2. Stay away from lamps and candles

Keep diyas and candles carefully around the house, especially in places where children can reach. Parents should explain to children that diyas and candles can cause fire and burn, so keep a distance from them.

3. Take care of children's clothes

On the day of Diwali, make children wear only cotton clothes. According to health experts, synthetic clothes catch fire faster than cotton clothes. Avoid giving loose clothes, long dupattas and scarves to children while lighting crackers and lamps, so that the risk of fire is reduced

4. Keep a bucket of water ready

Prepare in advance in case of any fire caused by firecrackers and diyas on Diwali. For this, keep a bucket of water or sand at home. If possible, keep a bucket filled with water and sand outside and around the house as well.

5. Prepare a medical kit

Prepare a medical kit in advance to avoid any accident and emergency on Diwali (Diwali 2024). Keep burn ointment, bandages, and antiseptic cream in the medical kit so that it can be used when needed.

