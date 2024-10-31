Diwali 2024 Lakshmi Puja: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance, dos and don't to follow

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Lakshmi and Ganesh puja

As the Festival of Lights approaches, preparations for Diwali are in full swing. This year, Diwali and the auspicious Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on October 31, 2024, marking a significant day for devotees across the nation.

Shubh Muhurat for Lakshmi Puja

The ideal time for performing Lakshmi Puja on Diwali is during the Pradosh Kaal, which is especially auspicious. On October 31, the Amavasya (new moon) will last throughout the night, making it a perfect time for worship. The following are the key timings:

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 6:25 PM to 8:32 PM

6:25 PM to 8:32 PM Pradosh Kaal: 5:35 PM to 8:11 PM

5:35 PM to 8:11 PM Vrishabh Kaal: 6:21 PM to 8:17 PM

6:21 PM to 8:17 PM Nishita Kaal: 11:39 PM to 1:31 AM (early November 1)

Significance of Lakshmi puja

Lakshmi Puja holds immense significance as it is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, prosperity, and abundance. Devotees seek her blessings for a prosperous year ahead. Traditionally, homes are cleaned and decorated, symbolizing the removal of negativity and the welcoming of positive energy.

Puja vidhi (Procedure)

Preparation: Clean the worship area and purify it with Ganga water. Setup: Create a Swastika using rice and place a wooden plank draped with a red or yellow cloth. Idol Placement: Set the idol or image of Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Ganesh and Kuber. Offerings: Surround the idol with banana leaves and sugarcane, and present flowers, fruits, and sweets that the goddess favors. Puja: Perform Shodashopachar Puja by applying kumkum and turmeric, followed by lighting incense and lamps. Aarti: Conduct the Aarti with family members, followed by distributing Prasad, avoiding salt and chili.

Dos and Don'ts for Diwali 2024

Dos:

Decorate: Adorn your home with diyas, rangoli, and festive lights to enhance the celebratory spirit.

Adorn your home with diyas, rangoli, and festive lights to enhance the celebratory spirit. Clean: Ensure thorough cleaning of your home, symbolizing purity and respect for the divine.

Ensure thorough cleaning of your home, symbolizing purity and respect for the divine. Puja preparation: Gather all required puja materials beforehand to avoid last-minute chaos.

Gather all required puja materials beforehand to avoid last-minute chaos. Participate: Involve all family members in the puja and Aarti for a collective blessing.

Involve all family members in the puja and Aarti for a collective blessing. Respect traditions: Observe traditional practices such as fasting and offering only sattvic food during the puja.

Don'ts:

Avoid loud fireworks: Keep noise levels down to respect the environment and the comfort of pets.

Keep noise levels down to respect the environment and the comfort of pets. Use glass idols: Opt for clay or metal idols instead of glass to maintain safety during rituals.

Opt for clay or metal idols instead of glass to maintain safety during rituals. Stay clear of borrowing: Avoid borrowing money or items on this auspicious day to maintain the sanctity of the occasion.

Avoid borrowing money or items on this auspicious day to maintain the sanctity of the occasion. Neglect cleanliness: Ensure the puja area remains clean and well decorated.

This Diwali, as you gather with family and friends, let the rituals of Lakshmi Puja bring prosperity and joy into your lives. With the right preparations and a positive spirit, may this Festival of Lights illuminate your home and heart. Celebrate responsibly, and may Goddess Lakshmi bless you abundantly!