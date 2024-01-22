Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Ram Lalla idol bathed with water brought in 114 kalash from pilgrimage sites

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir consecration: The Ram Lalla idol was bathed with “medicated water and holy water" brought in 114 kalash (urns) from various pilgrimage sites from across the country on Sunday (January 21), as the rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir took place on the sixth day. The ceremony, which involved worship and havan, continued till late in the evening, according to a statement. The old idol of Lord Ram is also being worshipped in the ritual hall of the under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Pujas were conducted using various flowers brought from different places, including Chennai and Pune.

The ritual was attended by Temple trust member Anil Mishra and his family, and Vishva Hindu Parishad national president Dr Ram Narain Singh.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The ritual for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir began on January 16, starting from the Saryu River and will conclude today with the inauguration of the temple during Abhijit Muhurat. The new idol of Ram Lalla, in its 5-year-old form, arrived in the temple complex on January 17.

Ayodhya was abuzz with the cackle of locals and the excitement and anticipation were palpable ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' and the grand opening of the temple on Monday.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla in the grand temple will be conducted on Monday afternoon, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and personalities from all walks of life. The ceremony will be officiated by a complement of priests chosen from across the country. A team of priests is to be led by Lakshami Kant Dixit.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Ram Lalla idol to be illuminated using gold spot lights; Mandir to have world-class lighting effect | DETAILS

ALSO READ | Ram Mandir decked up with flowers, special lights, traditional diya to be used in Garbh Griha | READ